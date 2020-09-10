It’s ‘mother’s day’ at US Open

Kindly Share This Story:

In total, nine mothers were present in round one of the singles draw at the 2020 US Open, with Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, and Tsvetana Pironkova all going deep in this year’s tournament.

Being a mum is not the easiest of tasks at the best of times, but mixing motherhood and professional tennis, well, it does not get much tougher. There has been a successful resurgence of mums on the tour proving they can mix it with the best.

“I’m so happy that there are so many moms in the event, obviously because I’m one. I just have a totally new respect for moms,” said Williams, who has been cheered on by her three-year-old daughter, Olympia, from her very own robust fan section on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The 38-year-old ‘Supermum’ has been open about her struggles with parenting, after almost losing her life while giving birth to Olympia.

“I would never have thought I would be playing as a mom,” added the 23-time Grand Slam winner. “The plus is that one day your daughter can say she was there, whether she remembers or not, we can always have pictures. But other than that, it’s just minus, like, I’m not with her, I’m not around her. It’s hard. For me, it’s hard, because I spend a tremendous amount of time with her.”

