Itele Footwear: Cladding Nigerian Celebrities’ Feet with Style

Shoes are life and our outfits would not be complete without a pair of shoes. One can pair outfits with outbursts of colors and be less addressed when the eyes meets the foot.

Top Celebrity designer Christian Dior once said; “You can never take too much care over the choice of your shoes. Too many women think that they are unimportant, but the real proof of an elegant woman is what is on her feet”.

Relating this quote to our everyday lives and not excluding the male gender, most people think they are less important but a real proof of a well dress individual, is what is on their feet.

In the heart beat of an industrious nation, like Nigeria, there are shoemaking companies graded by the level of their competence and expertise. Among such shoemaking and leather Craft Company, is Itele Footwear.

Owned by Seyi Agboola, the company is growing rapidly in its own business. The company displays and exhibits beautiful assemblage of leather products which includes shoes, sandals, slippers, belts and wallets that customers do not have to break an account for.

The brand firmly stands out for “delivering value for money, durability and excellence” as all items are hand wrought and carefully made with the aim of giving comfort at an affordable price.

Over the years of creativity and artistic talent, Itele brand has gained recognition for competence and creativity by top celebrities who gave their attestation about how credible the brand is. The likes of Adeniyi Johnson, Zack Orji, Funsho Adeolu, Oluwaseyi Edun, gospel artist Babatunmise, who is a regular client and influencer for the brand.

In 2013, the brand CEO Seyi ‘SeyiDavid’ Agboola won the award 30under30 for best under30 entrepreneur in Oyo state, presented to him by Funmi Iyanda. In July 2019, Itele Footwear was awarded for quality products and services by Gbenga Adenuga.

However, Itele Footwear has a walk-in and retail store at Ringroad, Ibadan, with plans to commission more outlets across the country.

Vanguard

