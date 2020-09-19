Italy records more than 1,900 cases in highest rise since early May

Kindly Share This Story:

Italy has recorded 1,907 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since early May, the Health Ministry reported on Friday.

Ten more people have died of the virus, officials said.

The last time a similar rise in daily infections was recorded was on May 1, with 1,965 new cases.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Italy has reported 294,392 cases and a death toll of 35,668.

Infections have been rising steadily over the past six weeks, according to Italy’s health authorities, even if the country’s case numbers are not as high as those in Spain or France.

Fears are growing of another uncontrolled outbreak in Italy, which was hard hit by the disease in February.

The increase is partly due to the re-opening of schools on Monday, after a six-month break.

