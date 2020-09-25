Iran anticipates ‘third wave’ as Covid-19 deaths surpass 25,000

Kindly Share This Story:

The number of people who have died in connection with the coronavirus in Iran has risen to over 25,000, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

In the past 30 days, 5,000 people infected with the coronavirus have died and 80,000 new infections have been registered, for a total of 25,015 fatalities and 436,319 recorded cases, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Lari told state television.

The Health Ministry said it was only a matter of time before a “third wave” of infections would hit Iran, which according to health experts could be worse than the first two, with bottlenecks in medical care for those infected.

The situation is reportedly critical in large cities, especially the capital Tehran, with its 13 million inhabitants.

President Hassan Rowhani has previously referred to the pandemic as a long-term problem and has said lockdowns are not ideal, but he has changed his tune following the renewed rise in cases.

“If there is a new wave of infections, we will be forced to reintroduce some restrictions,” he wrote on his official website.

DPA

Vanguard News Nigeria

