Int’l flight resumption :  NCAA , NAMA issue advisory to airlines

By Lawani Mikairu

As the country prepares for resumption of international flight operations on Saturday, September 5, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has issued a circular to all Aviation stakeholders and the foreign airlines flying into Nigeria.

This is just as the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, also issued Notice To Airmen, NOTAM, informing the airlines that only Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will be opened for now for international flights.

NCAA in an All Operators Letter with reference number NCAA/AIR/11/16/225, signed by the Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu reads:

“Following the announcement by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on the partial resumption of international flights, we wish to inform the industry of the following: Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA) will resume international operations effective 00.01z on 5th September 2020.”

Other international airports in the country will not be reopened immediately for international flights resumption as the NCAA circular further said that, “ Other International Airports, namely: Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano (DKNN), Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO) and the newly reopened Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN) will remain closed to international flights until a new date is determined and announced.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, Managing Director, Captain Fola Akinkuotu while speaking about the Notice To Airmen (NOTAM) issued to airlines said: “The NOTAM was issued immediately we received the circular from the NCAA yesterday ( Thursday). The NOTAM takes effect from the hour 0001 UTC on the 5th of September.”

With the circular from NCAA and the NOTAM from NAMA, the foreign airlines are now waiting to be informed ” how the 1,280 (each for Lagos and Abuja airports) inbound passengers will be allocated and the official Covid-19 guidelines protocols, especially the digital platform where inbound passengers can fill in required information”, an official of NCAA said.

Vanguard

