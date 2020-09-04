Int’l flight resumption: Femi Hamzat inspects Lagos airport (VIDEO)

Breaking News
Lamidi Bamidele

Lagos State Deputy Governor, Femi Hamzat, on inspection of the Airport to ascertain its preparedness for International flights operation commencing tomorrow.

Vanguard News

