International Peace Day: Agediga puts smiles on widows, aged people faces in Delta

According him, a peaceful coexistence among ethnic groups, religions and nations all over the world as it is the bedrock of development and a happy life.

Agediga who visited the senior citizens (The Catholic Old peoples home at Bowen avenue warri) in commemoration of 2020 International peace day, distributed cash, food items describing peace as a bedrock of development and a happy life.

The Executive Director Planning, Research and statistics, Desopadec, Chairman of a leading Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) under the aegis of Shedrack Agediga Foundation (SAF), Amb. Comr. Shedrack Agediga as celebrated the 2020 International Peace Day With Aged People, Widows.

Speaking further on the importance of peace, Agediga maintained that peace is priceless, stressing that its gains cannot be overemphasized.

He had particularly called on critical stakeholders in the world to always see reasons for peaceful coexistence just as he said there is hardly any gain associated with violence.

“Today is International day of peace. It is a day set aside by the United Nations to recognize the efforts of those who worked hard to end conflict and promote peace among nations and people.

This is why I visited senior citizens at The Catholic Old peoples home Bowen avenue warri to celebrate with them.

The theme of this year is ‘shaping peace together’ with a call on all persons to spread compassion, kindness and hope in the face of Covid-19 pandemic and to stand together with the UN against using the virus to promote discrimination or hatred. “

“The Shedrack Agediga Foundation has over the years become one of the most viable NGO in Nigeria, preaching peace and discouraging violence.

Beside preaching peace constantly, SAF have been transforming the lives of many through financial assistance and training of individuals around the world, most recent kind gesture of the NGO was the massive distribution of food items to communities in the creeks during the nationwide lockdown occasioned by the novel coronavirus and the distribution of preventive materials to prevent the virus in the creeks of Niger Delta.