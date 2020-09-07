International Identity Day: Stakeholders to discuss pathway for economic growth

Kindly Share This Story:

The conversation will examine how a wholistic digital identity system will unlock the potential within the country’s e-governance and the digital economy.

Speaking on the event, Esigie Aguele said: “We are excited to be a part of this conversation to explore the state of the digital identity ecosystem in Nigeria. The importance of a robust digital identity infrastructure as a bedrock for nation-building cannot be overemphasized, particularly as the country seeks to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Digital Identity provides a sustainable pathway for growing non-oil revenue streams such as e-Commerce and FinTech.”

“As a key player in the Nigerian identity verification space, VerifyMe is passionate about enabling initiatives that enhance the value proposition within the digital identity ecosystem. We see this conversation both as a forum to express that passion and also as a national service towards supporting government’s efforts at achieving a legal identity for all citizens,” he added.

The event is sponsored by VerifyMe Nigeria, an identity verification and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) technology company, in partnership with TechCabal, a future-focused publication that speaks to African innovation and technology.

Speakers include Mitchell Elegbe, Founder and Group Managing Director, Interswitch and Esigie Aguele, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, VerifyMe Nigeria; amongst other tech industry veterans.

In 2017, a global coalition of countries and United Nation affiliates christened the 16th of September as International ID-Day to create awareness for Target 16.9 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). The mission is to provide legal identity for all, including birth registration, by 2030.

As such, the Federal Government established the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in 2007 to ensure all citizens and lawful residents in the country have legal identity documentation. The Commission is currently implementing the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development Project, supported by a $115 million credit facility from the World Bank.

