Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

At least five soldiers missing during the attack on the convoy of Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, have been found dead in nearby bush around Cross Kauwa axis, sources said.

Security sources confided the insurgents abducted the five soldiers in an Armored Personnel Carrier who were later slaughtered and dumped in the bush on Sunday.

Their bodies, according to the sources, were recovered in a search and rescue operation, which is still ongoing at press time.

It was gathered the death toll from the attack has risen to 30 as more bodies were either recovered from the bush or dying at the hospitals.

But the Army, in a statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, maintained only 18 security operatives, including 10 policemen, 4 soldiers and 4 civilians were killed in the ambush at Barwati village along Baga/Monguno road.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: