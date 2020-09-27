Breaking News
Translate

Insurgents slaughter soldiers abducted during ambush on Zulum’s convoy ― Sources

On 11:01 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Insurgents slaughter soldiers abducted during ambush on Zulum's convoy ― Sources

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

At least five soldiers missing during the attack on the convoy of Borno Governor, Babagana Zulum, have been found dead in nearby bush around Cross Kauwa axis, sources said.

Security sources confided the insurgents abducted the five soldiers in an Armored Personnel Carrier who were later slaughtered and dumped in the bush on Sunday.

Their bodies, according to the sources, were recovered in a search and rescue operation, which is still ongoing at press time.

ALSO READ: Again Boko Haram attacks Borno Governor’s convoy

It was gathered the death toll from the attack has risen to 30 as more bodies were either recovered from the bush or dying at the hospitals.

But the Army, in a statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, maintained only 18 security operatives, including 10 policemen, 4 soldiers and 4 civilians were killed in the ambush at Barwati village along Baga/Monguno road.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!