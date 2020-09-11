Insurance Industry Leaders to speak at Dive In Nigeria 2020

Kindly Share This Story:

Dive In, a global movement in the insurance sector to support the development of inclusive workplace cultures has unveiled its line-up of speakers for the Dive In Nigeria 2020.

These reputable speakers will drive the conversation around the festival theme, “Promoting Inclusion & Diversity in the Nigerian Insurance Industry for a Quantum Leap.” The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday 24th September 2020 on a virtual platform.

Already, industry stakeholders within the Insurance and Finance sectors are preparing to grace this commendable event as it is reputed to bring to the fore, solutions and ideas that drive growth, promote gender diversity within the sector globally.

The Inaugural event in 2019 discussed the importance of empowering women by listening to the journeys of female managing directors and this year 2020 ‘Dive In’ takes it a level up.

Facilitating Dive In 2020 Virtual event in Nigeria is, financial broadcast journalist and business anchor at CNBC Africa, Esther Awoniyi.

Billed to speak on the panel of esteemed industry leaders and in no particular order is the award-winning insurance powerhouse, Funmi Omo, credited as the first Managing Director in African Alliance Insurance Plc, having effectively seen the company through a successful digital transformation period within two years. She has been recognized as one of the top 100 women CEOs in Africa by Reset Global People, a UN and Ghanaian Presidency initiative.

Adetola Adegbayi, Executive Director, General Insurance Business Division, Leadway Assurance Company Ltd. She is an astute Legal Practitioner with extensive experience in Legal Research, Corporate Legal Practice, Insurance and Financial Services.

And Nike Anani, Co-Founder African Family Firms, a firm dedicated to assisting second-generation family members (“NextGens”) in identifying and implementing new opportunities, shortening the journey from identification to impact.

The other two notable speakers include Dr Corneille Karekezi, Group MD/CEO, African Re Group who is credited for the recent transformation of Africa Re into one of the most profitable and fast-growing reinsurance companies in the world. And Ibitunde Balogun, Executive Director Tangerine Life Insurance Limited who has a keen interest in developing leaders.

Speaking on the event, Adetola Adegbayi, Executive Director at Leadway Assurance Company said: “Our world is evolving and our society remains dynamic, calling for an ever-increasing need for inclusion, be it in terms of gender, race/tribe, or culture and from a very carefully balanced view of the demand for responsibilities and obligations which are deeply embedded within our physical environment and the human psyche.”

She further explained that the ‘Dive In’ Festival will spur participants to break boundaries in risk management and insurance, seeing new possibilities in the face of new trends. “The Dive In Nigeria edition comes at no better time than now, to create awareness about inclusion and gender diversity.

It is imperative as an industry to foster diverse and inclusive teams for productivity and, as an advocate for this important discourse, I am excited to share my story and be part of the change this festival hopes to bring.” She said.

Dive In is a global movement with a mission is to enable people to achieve their potentials by raising awareness of the business case and promoting positive action for diversity in all its forms. More information about this global festival is available on the website www.diveinfestival.com.

Supporting this year’s festival are a host of Global Festival Partners, including AIG, Aon, Aviva, AXA, Chubb, CNA, DLA Piper, Kennedys, Lloyd’s, Markel, Marsh & Guy Carpenter, MS Amlin, RenaissanceRe, RMS, Travelers, Tokio Marine Kiln and Willis Towers Watson.

