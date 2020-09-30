Insua tips Reds to maintain dominance after Thiago arrival

Kindly Share This Story:

Former Liverpool defender Emiliano Insua believes the Premier League champions are primed for a new era of dominance following the signing of star Thiago Alcantara.

Liverpool prised Thiago from Bayern Munich in a deal worth up to £25million earlier this month, after the Spaniard won seven successive Bundesliga crowns and the Champions League among other honours during his time in Germany.

Thiago impressed on debut in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Chelsea on September 20, the 29-year-old replacing Jordan Henderson at half-time and completing more passes (75) than any Blues player managed in the entire match at Stamford Bridge.

It was also the most by a Premier League player to have played a maximum of 45 minutes since full passing data became available in 2003-04 and Insua, who spent four years at Anfield from 2007, hailed ex-Barcelona star Thiago and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as they look to claim more trophies this season.

“Liverpool were the best team last year in the world,” LA Galaxy full-back Insua told Stats Perform News. “They kept almost the same team.

“Now with Thiago and [Diogo] Jota, they want to be the best team in the world this year. It’s a big signing for them. Thiago was showing at Bayern that he is almost the best midfielder in the world.

“It’s really important for Liverpool to keep growing and to keep the level they were at last season. Of course, I think they will maintain the same level this season.”

After being crowned European champions in 2018-19, Liverpool finally ended their Premier League drought last term – the club’s first league title since 1990.

Liverpool cruised to top-flight glory, with full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold instrumental to their success.

Fellow full-back Insua, who also played for Atletico Madrid and Stuttgart before joining MLS side the Galaxy this year, praised the duo but highlighted Liverpool’s collective quality.

“They are the one of the best right-back and left-back in the world but they have a really good team also,” the 31-year-old former Argentina international added.

“In my opinion, you can be a good left-back or right-back when the team is helping you to work. Everyone at Liverpool defends and they also have the best centre-back [Virgil van Dijk] in the world. One of the most important players in the team.

“For me, it’s more teamwork and Liverpool were showing they were defending really well. Of course in the attack, they have great quality. But they have one of the best left-backs in the world.”

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: