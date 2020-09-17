Insecurity in S’-East: Where’re saboteurs that helped proscribe us, IPOB mocks Ohanaeze, govs

Kindly Share This Story:

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Wednesday, mocked stakeholders in the South-East, saying the greatest mistake some members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Igbo political elites and South-East governors made was conniving with enemies of Ndigbo to proscribe the group.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, alleged that by conniving with the enemies to get rid of IPOB, which is the only defence line of Biafra nation, the South-East governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Igbo political elites involved have only succeeded in opening Igboland for constant attack and humiliation by terrorists-herdsmen and bandits.

The IPOB statement was entitled “IPOB to South-East Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Political Elites: You proscribed IPOB to impress your northern masters, now they have unleashed terrorists against your villages”.

ALSO READ:

Asking them how they had fared “after the treacherous act,” IPOB said: “Conniving with the enemies to get rid of IPOB which is the only defence line of Biafra nation is the greatest mistake made by South-East governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and some self- acclaimed Igbo political leaders.

“The treacherous and ignoble role of South-East governors, some self-acclaimed Igbo political elites and Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the proscription of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, and the subsequent invasion of Afaraukwu Umuahia country home of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on September 14, 2017 and what Igboland is going through now in the hands of terrorist-herdsmen and bandits are enough lesson for traitors.

“It is a constant reminder of the Igbo adage that says “when you kill your hero in an internal squabble, during an external fight, you must remember him’.

“Three years down the line, we want to ask these traitors, how have they and Igboland fared in the hands of their northern masters and their terrorist-herdsmen and bandits?

“The reward of treachery is shame and eternal regret! By conniving with the enemies to get rid of IPOB that is the only defence line of Biafra nation, these saboteurs have opened our land for constant attacks and humiliation.

“First, in their shameful bid to appease and impress their northern masters for political reward, these traitors outlawed IPOB, a peaceful movement and paved the way for its eventual proscription as a terrorist organisation.

ALSO READ:

“Ever since then, how have they protected or defended Biafraland against incessant unprovoked attacks? To their shame, Igboland and the entire Biafra territory have been rendered vulnerable as the enemies on total annihilation and conquest mission have turned it into a slaughter ground.

“It was their treachery that gave the Nigerian Army the effrontery to raid the home of Nnamdi Kanu on September 14, 2020 under the guise of Operation Python Dance.

“Their mission was to kill him at all cost, but God thwarted their evil plans.

“Not done with the recent massacre of 21 unarmed Biafrans at Emene by the wicked Nigeria security agents, the Army, DSS and Police have now resorted to house-to-house abduction of IPOB members and other Biafra agitators.

“The question is: where are the treacherous Igbo governors, political elites and Ohanaeze that proscribed IPOB?”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: