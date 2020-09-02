Insecurity: Execution will end terrorism, treat them as such ― Bello

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

KOGI state governor Yahaya Bello has said negotiating with Boko Haram would be the last option his administration will consider stating that they must not be pardoned and should be treated as such.

The governor during the handing over of 778 women and children of Boko Haram by the 4 special forces command Doma, Nasarawa state on Monday said that the execution of terrorists will end terrorism.

Represented by his Senior Special Adviser on Security, Doru Jerry, Bello noted that the end to terrorism is to have a stronghold in the north-central, following what is witnessed in recent times, especially kidnapping, killing and maiming innocent citizens of Nigeria.

“I wonder why we still refer to them as bandits, as far as we are concerned, in Kogi, we have long tagged them terrorists and they remain terrorists.

“His excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has asked me to restate here this afternoon that as far as he is concerned, he will not, and he will never negotiate with criminals, he will not and he will never negotiate with terrorists.

“We must clear all criminals, we must not condone, we must not negotiate, there must not be pardon for terrorism, we must go all out to make sure we subdue them,” he said.

Governor Bello who called on security agencies to ensure that they go after the fleeing terrorists and fish them out of their hiding places said they must be executed to end their activities.

In a related development, One of the Boko Haram women held captive who went into labour on arrival in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital from Doma has just been taken to PHC Kwandere amidst tight security for delivery.

Security personnel comprising the DSS, the military and the police as well as personnel of FRSC have taken over the facility where the families are kept while the family members of the terrorists are presently camped at the Nasarawa State Polytechnic Lafia.

