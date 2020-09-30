Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, will deliver the keynote address at this year’s Nigeria Innovation Summit dubbed the Nigeria Innovation Week 2020.

The summit is one-week long event that brings together stakeholders from different sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

The event which holds virtually from October 6 to 8, is with the theme: ‘Innovating in Critical Times’.

It will feature other influential speakers like Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Profesor Umar Danbatta; Andrew Bourne, Regional Managing Director, Zoho Corporation, among others.

ALSO READ:

The week is packed with several activities like innovation exhibitions, Nigeria Innovation Summit, Nigeria Innovation Awards, and the yearly report of the State of Innovation in Nigeria.

Speaking about the event, the Lead Convenor and the Founder of Innovation Hub Africa & Resources Limited, Kenneth Omeruo, said that innovation in the 21st century is putting nations ahead of others.

He said: “Participation in this week-long event is opened to local and international businesses, organisations, government agencies, start-ups, entrepreneurs, research centres, tertiary institutions, and all the stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem.”

Omeruo added that the event will also showcase innovative businesses, ideas, products, and services from Nigeria.

“The state of innovation in Nigeria is also reviewed to understand its position and how it can be improved,” he added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: