Inner Wheel calls for attention to youth development

The International Inner Wheel District 912, Nigeria, has called for greater attention to youth development, arguing that young people comprise over 50 percent of the Nigerian population and determine the future of any society.

Making this call during an open competition organised for children and youths by the organisation in conjunction with Oriade LCDA last Saturday at Ibeshe Riverine Community in Lagos, Chairman, Inner Wheel District 912, Aderonke Solomon, said this will go a long way in building in them a sense of belonging, responsibility and patriotism.

The competition, which featured drawing, cooking, dancing and a debate contest titled ‘What Next After COVID’, according to Solomon, was designed to encourage young people to grow their skills.

He said: “With this, Nigeria will be one step closer to winning the war against insecurity, unemployment and, above all, breakdown of the family unit,” as they strive to horn those skills going forward.

Speaking at the event which also featured the commemoration of World Charity Day through the distribution of food items and cash gifts to elderly citizens, the Chairman, Oriade LCDA, Ramotalai Akinola Hassan, described young people as the backbone of every society.

She also expressed the need for well-meaning Nigerians to cultivate the habit of giving to charity.

“It is our duty to make people happy. That is why as a council, we organise such charity events on a monthly basis.

“It is a good thing to give to charity; givers will never lack. I, therefore, commend the Inner Wheel District 912 for this occasion,” Akinola-Hassan said.

Speaking on the rationale behind the competition earlier in her address, Solomon said: “Inner Wheel believes so much in young people; this is why District 912 is hosting this competition today.

“Co-incidentally, the aim of this competition is in line with Goal 5 of the International Inner Wheel President’s agenda for the year 2020-2021.

“This goal highlights the importance of youth development, with a strong emphasis on education; communication skills; personality development; public speaking; access to information on girl-child trafficking; health and hygiene; emergency helplines; and mental health awareness.”

In line with the organisation’s theme for 2020-2021, “Lead The Change”, she urged young people to strive to be the change needed to turn the country around.

She said: “Being young carries endless possibilities, creativity, curiosity, energy and guts. It is a special season in one’s life. Today, over half of the world’s population is below the age of 27.

“What this means is that as young people, you will not only determine our future, but can also define what the world looks like today.”

In attendance at the event were the Vice Chairman, Oriade LCDA, Moshood Olanrewaju Badmus; Council Manager, Oriade LCDA, Adebola Adeyemi; outgoing District Chairman, Inner Wheel District 912, Sumbo Osunbayo; Chairman Organising Committee, Inner Wheel District 912; Sola Asipa and other members of Inner Wheel District 912 Nigeria.

