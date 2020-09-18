Flashback: Injustice in APC worst than what we accused PDP of in the past ― Misau in 2018, now rejoins APC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Charles Agwam – Bauchi

Senator Isah Hamma Misau had in 2018 claimed that despite his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his popularity is not affected.

Misau made the claim amidst thousands of supporters, at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), secretariat in Misau local government where he collected his membership card.

According to him “lack of internal democracy and justice for all members were some of the reasons that informed my decision to quit the ruling party.

“I was a founding member of the APC, but we and our supporters were shortchanged in the recent local governments and states Congresses of the party.

“Our people were denied forms and election officials were hidden from us. So the injustice in APC is worst than what we accused PDP of in the past”.

“In APC, if you are maltreated, you have nowhere to channel your grievances. Everybody knows that there is discipline in PDP. If you are treated unfairly you know where to report your grievances, and you will be heard.

“I hear fake stories of rejection by my people and how they are not with me. But you can see the crowd for yourself, I am overwhelmingly loved by my people. I don’t need APC to win an election in my constituency”.

The lawmaker claimed that he has provided solar boreholes, transformers and schools across the six local governments of his constituency while expressing optimism that despite his defection, he will be reelected next year under any political party.

He also alleged that the leadership of the ruling party was responsible for the crisis that bedevilled the party because nothing was done to several complaints filed by him and other defectors.

However, Misau on Friday (18th September 2020) has announced his defection back to the All Progressives Congress (APC) after meeting the party’s Caretaker National Chairman who is also the Yobe state governor, MaiMala Buni.

Misau who is joining former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara in APC said on Friday that he is leaving People’s Democratic Party (PDP) because of poor governance in Bauchi state.

According to him, “We’ve been having a series of meetings and by the grace of God, I have moved to the APC to join my brother, Yakubu Dogara.

“You know, for the past two months, we have been talking about leaving PDP because, as you know, all politics is local and this is what my people want.

“We can’t fold our hands and watch as governance in the state is going from bad to worse. If we stay in PDP in Bauchi state, people will think that we’re part of the government. We have to move so that we will salvage what’s left.

“Actually, we have been consulting for over two months regarding this issue. In 2023, we are going to put somebody that will listen to us. In Bauchi central alone, I am moving with more than 50,000 people to the APC.

“Regarding 2023, I want to do the will of my people first, when the time comes, they will decide what they want me to do.

Reacting, the Bauchi State Chairman of PDP, Hamza Koshe Akuyam who described the former senator’s defection as ‘good radiance to bad rubbish’ claimed that he defected to APC to avoid prosecution.

“He came alone into the PDP in 2019 when he was denied ticket to contest, he could not win even in his polling unit, if he is going, bye-bye to him.

“You know, he has a lot of issues hanging on his neck to settle with the federal government as one of the contractors, so, he has to look for a safe haven in order to have rest.

“As he and others like him are going, many others are coming in to replace them. We are not afraid of anything to come 2023, it is like a river, when we get to the bank, we will create a bridge with which to cross it,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: