Info commissioner ready to partner key players in tourism sector

Kindly Share This Story:

…As AKHMT Unveils Guidelines For Hospitality & Allied Services Operations In Akwa Ibom

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has expressed the readiness of his ministry to partner key players in the tourism and hospitality sector in order to fast track the much needed economic growth in the state.

The Commissioner who was also a Special Guest stated this at a Press Briefing held at the Ibom Hotels & Gulf Resort to mark the official unveiling of the Guidelines for the Hospitality and Allied Services Operations In Akwa Ibom State. He said that the ministry of information and strategy was opened for partnership with industry players in order to create a synergy that will further enhance the development of the tourism and hospitality potentials of the state.

The Information Boss who was represented at the occasion by the Director of Information, Akparawa James Edet, reiterated that every Local Government Area in the state was blessed with one natural endowment or the other with huge economic potentials capable of generating employment opportunities for the youths thus greatly improving on the state’s Internal Generated Revenue ( IGR ).

The state Spokesman said that tourism has been identified by the Akwa Ibom State Government as one of the low hanging fruits with potentials to fast track the state’s economic recovery process in a post-Covid-19 era. He assured that the state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel was committed to the development and promotion of the tourism and hospitality sector to its full potentials for the benefit of the state.

The information sector helmsman further explained that the outbreak of the health pandemic, Covid-19 has posed a global economic challenge to every sector and has led to the emergence of new normal thus there was the need to review the operational guidelines for hospitality businesses in the state in line with World Health Organization ( WHO ) and the Nigerian Center For Disease Control ( NCDC ) Covid-19 prevention protocols.

Comrade Ememobong commended the Akwa Ibom Hospitality Monitoring Team for putting together the operational guidelines as a measure to further ensure that operators and customers of hospitality outfits in the state remained safe. He also described the approach as a right step in the right direction and called on all stakeholders to cooperate with the monitoring team.

Similarly, his counterpart in the Ministry of Culture & Tourism, Rt. Hon. Orman Esin who was also a Special Guest at the Press Briefing remarked that AKHMT came up with the guidelines as part of the necessary requirements to have a safe reopening of hospitality outfits in the state. He appealed to all proprietors of hospitality outfits to embrace the guidelines and follow its stipulations in order to assist the state government in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The culture and tourism Commissioner revealed that his ministry and other relevant stakeholders has been mandated to ensure the enforcement of the Guidelines with an additional task to report back to the Governor on a weekly bases, the compliance level for necessary reviews. He thanked the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel for approving the guidelines and his commitment in making sure that hospitality outfits reopen for services with enforceable protocols aimed at ensuring safety of life of the operators and their customers.

Also speaking, the Chairman of AKHMT, Mr. Ini Akpabio harped on the need for hospitality practitioners to adhere strictly to the guidelines as provided. He emphasized that the monitoring team has been mandated to sanction defaulters accordingly. Akpabio added that there were plans to organise workshop, seminars and training to key stakeholders in order to achieve the desired goals of setting up the guidelines.

Some of the guidelines for the reopening of hospitality and allied service in the state include Decontamination of hospitality outfits, setting up of Incident Command Center within the premises of the outfit, In-House Infections / Isolation Center among other stipulated protocols.

Dignitaries at the event were Hon. member representing Itu state constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and Chairman, House Committee on Culture and Tourism, Hon. KufreAbasi Edidem, Board Members of AKHMT, media aids to the Akwa Ibom State Governor and representatives of media houses.

The highpoint of the occasion was the official unveiling of the print publication listing the guidelines of the 9th point for hospitality and allied services operations in Akwa Ibom state by the Hon. Commissioner for Cultural & Tourism as developed by the Akwa Ibom State Hotels Management and Tourism Board.

The reopening of hospitality outfits in Akwa Ibom State excludes Nightclubs and other social activities in an overcrowded environment.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: