INEC, Police, DSS monitor Niger PDP State Congress

A crisis had trailed the local government congress of the PDP in Niger state, owing to the disappearance of the electoral committee and the subsequent declaration of false results.

The National leadership of the People’s Democratic Party has decided to wade in and has excluded the 9 LGA executives from the delegates list.

These were the contentious local governments were the real results were swapped in favour of those that lost elections. However, delegates from ward levels and statutory delegate of those LGA would participate in today’s exercise.

The state congress which is currently ongoing in Minna the Niger State capital is expected to produce a new state chairman and executive who will pilot the affairs of the party in the state for the next four years.

The event is being witnessed by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), the Police which has earlier issued a statement warning trouble makers to stay clear of the venue and the Directorate of State Security (DSS)

The electoral committee for today’s all-important event is being led by Hon. Imam Borno has Dr Baraka Sani as member and Hon. Rima Kwewum Shawulu as secretary.

Thousands of party faithful are already gathering to witness the event which stakeholders believe could reposition the party in the state for future success if properly conducted.

