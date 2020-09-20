By Nwafor Sunday
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and of course the current governor of Edo state winner of the states gubernatorial election.
Recall that Obaseki had in a final campaign rally in Benin City, said that with the support of Edo people and the endorsements by over 100 groups in the state, he was certain of victory.
After collating results of eighteen local governments in the state, INEC announced Obaseki winner of September, 19, 2020 governorship election.
INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, announced the total result of the election.
Below are the results as announced by INEC
AKOKO EDO
APC – 22,963
PDP – 20,101
EGOR
APC- 10,202
PDP – 27,621
ESAN CENTRAL
APC – 6,719
PDP – 10,794
ESAN NORTH EAST
APC – 6,556
PDP – 13,579
ESAN SOUTH EAST
APC – 9,237
PDP – 10,563
ESAN WEST
APC – 7,189
PDP – 17,434
ETSAKO CENTRAL
APC – 8,359
PDP – 7,478
ETSAKO EAST
APC – 17,011
PDP – 10,668
ETSAKO WEST
APC – 26,140
PDP – 17,959
IGUEBEN
APC – 5,199
PDP – 7,870
IKPOBA OKHA
APC – 18,218
PDP – 41,030
OREDO
APC – 18,365
PDP – 43,498
ORHIONMWON
APC – 10,458
PDP – 13,445
OVIA NORTH EAST
APC – 9,907
PDP – 16,987
OVIA SOUTH WEST
APC – 10,636
PDP – 12,659
OWAN EAST
APC – 19,295
PDP – 14,762
OWAN WEST
APC – 11,193
PDP – 11,485
UHUNMWODE
APC – 5,972
PDP – 10,022
