Industrial Court judgement: AGF intervenes in sack of NIMASA staff

THE Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has asked for comments of the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, over an order of the National Industrial Court which ruled in favour of three sacked staff of the Agency.

The trio had gone to court to challenge their disengagement, which they argued was illegal and unconstitutional.

Malami, in a statement signed by acting Director of Litigations and Public Law, Ministry of Justice, Maimyna Lami Shiru, on behalf of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, requested for the comments of the NIMASA boss to enable the minister take an informed decision.

The letter titled “A humble request for intervention to curtail disobedience of court order and unnecessary litigation by NIMASA in simply labour matter already resolved by the judgement of the National Industrial Court Of Nigeria in Suit No. NICN/LA/519/2016: Afi Nelson Ogba Vs NIMASA; And Sui No. NICN/LA/521/2016: Mercy Atewe VsNIMASA.”

The statement read in part, “I most respectfully convey the compliments of the Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, HAGF/MJ, and to inform you of the receipt of a letter dated August 12, 2020 from the law firm of Onwumere & Co in respect of the above caption.

“I am directed to request your comments on the matter so as to enable the HAGF/MJ to take an informed decision on same.

The three sacked staff of NIMASA were employed by the former Director General of the agency, Patrick Akpobolokaemi.

