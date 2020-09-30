Independence Day: Timi Dakolo, RCCG unveil song of hope

Kindly Share This Story:

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Rose of Sharon Parish Choir, and Timi Dakolo will be releasing its first-ever single track today.

Featuring star gospel artiste, Timi Dakolo, the single entitled ‘Again!’ produced by Philip Uzo, is a message of hope, which talks about reawakening hopes and dreams again in the present, future and destiny of Nigeria.

A statement by the management of the church noted that, “This new tune has a soulful, faith-based rhythmic sound, set to cause waves not only within Nigeria but across the African music scene and internationally.

“It is our hope that this song will become a household reference point for the Nigeria of our dream!”

VANGUARD

