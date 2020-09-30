Breaking News
Independence Day: Timi Dakolo, RCCG unveil song of hope

In commemoration of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day anniversary, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Rose of Sharon Parish Choir, and Timi Dakolo will be releasing its first-ever single track today.

Featuring star gospel artiste, Timi Dakolo, the single entitled ‘Again!’ produced by Philip Uzo, is a message of hope, which talks about reawakening hopes and dreams again in the present, future and destiny of Nigeria.

A statement by the management of the church noted that, “This new tune has a soulful, faith-based rhythmic sound, set to cause waves not only within Nigeria but across the African music scene and internationally.

“It is our hope that this song will become a household reference point for the Nigeria of our dream!”

