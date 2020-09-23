Independence Day: Inter-Faith Group Commences Prayers for Nigeria, PMB

Kindly Share This Story:

Ahead of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, the National Inter-Faith and Religious Organization for Peace (NIFROP) has commenced prayer and fasting for President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire country.

At its meeting on Tuesday at the Unity Fountain, Abuja, the group described October 1st as a “day of convenant” which marked the end of colonial rule.

Speaking on behalf of the group, National President, Bishop Sunday Garuba said now is the best time to intercede for Nigeria as the country has remained united despite the plans of the devil and cohorts.

“We are gathered here for a very important and serious business as usual, where we shall in one accord intercede for our dear country on the occasion of her 60th-anniversary celebrations.

The occasion of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary is a great day not just in Nigeria’s history but the rest of the world as the day of the covenant for the freedom of our nation from colonial rule. For 60 years, Nigeria has been through the good, bad and the ugly experiences in our collective quest for growth and sustainable development,” he said.

“My beloved in Christ, the occasion of the 60th Anniversary celebration of Nigeria is indeed a big one for us in the Unity Church and the Unity Masjid because, over the years, we have taken the success of the Nigerian project to God in our various prayers and fasting programmes.

“We have been steadfast in our request to God for divine intervention in the affairs of Nigeria, and God has indeed been faithful to us. The book of 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 reminds us of the need to pray without ceasing. And that is why we are all gathered here again to continue our divine routine of praying and interceding on behalf of our dear country.

“My brothers and sisters, you all would agree with me that there is no better time than now to pray for Nigeria on this auspicious occasion of her 60th anniversary. This is because, despite the plans of the devil and cohorts, Nigeria has remained united and indivisible even under significant threats to our peace and progress as a people as a country. That Nigeria has continued to wax stronger is not by our might or power, but by the grace of God that he has availed to be sufficient for us”.

Garuba recalled how ” children of God” went to sleep during the country’s 50th anniversary in 2010 and the “devil struck” with a bomb blast in the nation’s capital.

To avoid a repeat, the clergyman urged Nigerians to come together and pray.

“Our memories are still fresh to Independence Day bombing in Abuja on the occasion of the 50th-anniversary celebration of Nigeria. The children of God went to sleep, and the devil struck. My brothers and sisters, as I mentioned earlier, For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities and powers in high places,” he added.

” Let me use this medium to announce to you all that never in the history of Nigeria would God allow such to happen. Listen to me; this is not because God loves Nigeria. It is not also because our security agencies have been up and doing. It is simply the children of God have been fervent in their prayers and supplications to God for his mercies and grace in Nigeria.

“We are buoyed with the fact that as members of the Unity Church and the Unity Masjid, we have played positive roles in ensuring that the forces of evil that ganged up against Nigeria were put to shame because the Bible tells us that the effectual fervent prayer of the righteous avail much. Jesus Christ also stressed its necessity in the book of Luke 18:1, when He says ‘Men ought always to pray, and not to faint'”.

Garuba, however, assured that Nigeria’s diamond jubilee will usher an era of greatness like never before.

“My brothers and sisters, I see economic boom ahead in the country after the era of COVID 19. Mark my words, the world would indeed marvel at the good news that would come out from Nigeria in no distant time,” he prophesied.

“My brothers and sisters, I have good news for you. President Muhammadu Buhari is on the seat when Nigeria is attaining this feat is an indication that God indeed loves Nigeria. As a result of this, we have the divine mandate to pray for him and his family.

“We shall pray for our beloved President for God to continue to protect him and grant him good health and a sound mind as he pilots the affairs of the country. We shall also pray for God to expose all those that have been fueling acts of terrorism across the country all in the efforts to undermine the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari. Through our prayers, we shall cause a torrent of curses on those that have been conspiring against the peace and progress of Nigeria”.

The preacher added that with prayers, Nigeria would be free from every gang-up of hell aimed at destroying this nation.

