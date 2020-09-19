Impact Hub Lagos launches support programme for Nigerian ventures

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Impact Hub Lagos has launched its New Economy Booster at an online event which held on Friday, August 28, 2020. The Booster programme launch event featured a panel of experts from various sectors, discussing how the Nigerian venture support ecosystem needs to adapt in light of COVID-19 and the crash in oil prices globally.

The event also featured sector-specific workshops on sustainable entrepreneurship led by industry leaders. They explored ways entrepreneurs can innovate and grow despite the pandemic and a looming global recession. Attendees also gained insights and practical tips for economic survival post-COVID-19. The New Economy Booster, funded by the lab of tomorrow and BMZ, is designed to support entrepreneurs with ventures, startups, non-profit organisations or initiatives that aim to contribute to Nigeria’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

According to the CEO of Impact Hub Lagos, Patrick Eromosele, the programme will provide entrepreneurs with access to resources that they need to ensure their sustainability. “The New Economy Booster, which is open to five broad-based industries such as the creative industry, healthcare, education, agriculture and trade, will provide entrepreneurs with access to resources that they need to ensure their sustainability post-COVID-19. We know the environment that we are in, and from all indications, we know that recession is almost inevitable. This programme is about looking at what the facts are and the fact that we are going to need very deliberate actions if we’re going to recover economically from the effects of Covid-19.”

The 7-month-long Booster is focused on supporting organisations in Trade, Agriculture, Healthcare, Education and in the Creative and Culture industries. Impact Hub Lagos is the local arm of the global network that provides impact-driven businesses and organisations with the tools they need to succeed: incubation and acceleration, programmes and prototypes as well as dynamic co-working spaces

