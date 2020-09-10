Imo North PDP primary: Court refuses Ndubueze’s application on urgent action

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A high court sitting in Owerri, Thursday struck out the application by one of the Imo North Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senatorial aspirants, Patrick Ndubueze, requesting that his suit challenging the outcome of the September 5, 2020, PDP, Primary election be given immediate attention.

But the presiding judge, Honourable Justice Vin Onyeka, in his ruling on the application said that there was nothing urgent whatsoever on the matter and that “The suit can wait until the courts return from its annual vacation, adding that there was nothing in the suit to warrant urgent action.

The primary as conducted by the Charles Ugwu’s leadership of the PDP, saw Emmanuel Okewulonu, polled 609 votes to defeat Patrick Ndubueze, who got 27 votes.

However, the primary election which produced Okewulonu as the winner, led to Ndubueze disagreeing with the whole process and had approached the court.

Reacting to the court ruling Ndubueze told Vanguard that, “I am yet to be given the details but I want to ask them that the court did not listen to an application does it mean that the matter has been thrown out.

“I want to tell you that they will be shocked. They were the ones that said there was no lawsuit before them but now they have agreed.”

