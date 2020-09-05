Imo North: PDP faces court contempt over primary ― Senatorial aspirant

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

A Senatorial aspirant for the Imo North bye-election under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Patrick Ndubueze, has described the primary conducted by the Charles Ugwu led leadership of the party as contempt of the court.

Ndubueze who spoke to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to the Ugwu’s primary, said there are subsisting court cases that made it impossible for such exercise to hold.

But when he was asked that his name was mentioned as one of the aspirants who contested at the primary, he replied, “was I there? Did you see me there? I am not aware of any primary election in PDP because we are already in court. In fact, there are three suits already.

“We are in court because of the modus that led to the election of the delegates. It didn’t follow the procedure of the law. It was at variance with the constitution of the party and the law.

“They just allocated votes to themselves and in order to make it look justifiable, they allocated votes to me, too. There was no primary election because what they did is a court contempt. We leave them with the court.”

Meanwhile, the Ugwu led leadership has declared Emmanuel Okewulonu as the winner of the senatorial election with 609 votes and Patrick Ndubueze, 27 votes.

