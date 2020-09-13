Imo landslide: How I relocated, my wife, children ― Victim

Kindly Share This Story:

Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Some of the victims of the gully erosion at Trinity Street Akwakuma in Owerri North local government area have started relocating out of their residence.

One of them, a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Emma Ogu, yesterday said that himself and family members had been forced out of their residence for fear of not being swallowed by the gully erosion especially now that it rains frequently.

He narrated that he escaped by breaking a part of the fence of his building through which he made a way for the wife and children to be saved.

He equally disclosed that his neighbours are also being trapped as they also struggle to rescue themselves.

Ogu said: “I managed to move out my family members through the bush after breaking a fence on Friday. I am afraid that the area may be submerged given the incessant flooding of the area and its devastation.

“The area is usually heavily flooded at any drop of rain. Sunday downpour increased the gully created by the erosion to about 2 km by length) with 10 feet deep.

“Cars no longer pass through the street while many residents moved out their belongings at the weekend.”

However, Vanguard was told by the victims that the Imo state government has visited them and assured them that work would commence and that they should quickly relocate from the area so as not to result to loss of lives and further destruction of properties, the visit was led by the Commissioner for Environment, Ikye Njoku.

