Imo gully erosion: I broke my wall to escape with my wife, children — Resident

By Chinonso Alozie

Some residents threatened by the gully erosion at Trinity Street Akwakuma in Owerri North Local Government Area have said it was for the grace of God that they escaped from the gully erosion that continued to eat deep into the foundation of their houses.

One of them, a lecturer at the Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Emma Ogu, yesterday, said that he managed to escape with his wife and children by pulling down part of the fence of his building.

He equally disclosed that his neighbours were also trapped as they also struggled to rescue themselves.

Ogu said: “I managed to move out with my family members through the bush after breaking a fence on Friday. I am afraid that the area may be submerged given the incessant flooding of the area and it’s devastation.

“The area is usually heavily flooded at any drop of rain. Yesterday’s downpour increased the gully created by the erosion to about 2 km by lenght) and 10 feet deep.

“Cars no longer pass through the street while many residents moved out their belongings at the weekend.”

However, Vanguard was told by the victims that the Imo State government has visited them and assured them that work would commence and that they should quickly relocate from the area so as not to result to loss of lives and further destruction of properties. The visit was led by the Commissioner for Environment, Iyke Njoku.

