IMN’s anger with Nollywood movie!

By Charles Ibekwe

The renewed ranting from members of the outlawed sect, Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) popularly known El-Zakzaky Terrorists in Nigeria is increasingly becoming hollow. Nigeria is a country which has suffered enough tribulations in the hands of terrorists and terror-inclined sects.

President Muhammadu Buhari must step- up efforts to safeguard Nigerians against these bloodsucking sects most of which are garbed in deceptive religious garbs. Added to this vexatious posture is the penchant of IMN members particularly to think, it can redefine existence in Nigeria according to their satanic laws, or creed, despite the country’s plurality and diverseness.

In truth, the intransigence of the outlawed IMN members is becoming unbearable and unacceptable. They cannot create a new set of laws for Nigerians. Democratic liberties also have limitations. And the imaginary IMN members should not think they can impose their will on Nigerians anymore.

The recent viral video clips from the yet-to-be-released Nollywood film titled- “Fatal Arrogance,” shot in the ancient city of Enugu and produced by a seasoned film producer, Mr. Anosike Kingsley Orji, seemed to have drawn the ire of the IMN. They have adduced reasons for their anger, or veiled threats to actors and sponsors of the film, but largely sieved from inference or a self-inflicted haunting shadows of their past evils against the peaceful and hospitable people of Nigeria.

It’s doubtful whether they know the functionality and meaning of an artwork. Besides, artistes have poetic freedom and protected by laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Wiktionary simply defines a work of art to which film production is a genre as a “fictional account; a story; a fictitious account; an account of events that never took place, though originally thought to be genuine….” Therefore, what is the fuss and the fury of the IMN members?

In the first place, the IMN in Nigeria and their members who stage out under this lawfully prohibited banner are offending Nigerian laws. But it is not surprising because the outlawed sect has earned for itself, the notorious reputation of arrogance and the proclivity of undermining the laws of the country and constituted authority.

But the IMN are overstretching their luck and humane liberty extended to them. It flagrantly abused the freedom the Nigerian state granted it by operating for over 41 years as an illegal entity. However, it cannot continue to seek to circumvent with brute force Nigerian laws with such effrontery of threats to anybody or actors of a film, which by their jaundiced verdict, depicted their leader in a bad light.

Therefore, their current campaigns against the film, “Fatal Arrogance,” is the latest intolerable hallucinations. They woke up Nigerians to series of campaigns of calumny against the state, which lacked substance and merit. Let them be forewarned; it is unforgivably risky to contemplate such moves this time.

For reasonable people, if the IMN members have ever thought of it, they would have used the message and rare opportunity of the film which they presumed pejoratively recounted their operations to deeply reflect.

Consequently, it is therefore not misplaced for the IMN group to frown at the movie shot in Enugu, which a guilty conscience has reactivated their narrowed minds and restricted perspectives that the contents exposed the atrocities of the sect. Thoughts are free in Nigeria and the constitutionally guaranteed right of every Nigerian especially as espoused by the administration of President Buhari.

So, Nigerians don’t need a movie to know the IMN by their actions; endorsed by Nigerian laws and courts is not only evil, but is being funded by some foreign countries. No movie can serve this knowledge anew to Nigerians. The IMN is guilty to the extent their suspicions have misled them.

Ibekwe is a security expert and wrote this piece from Enugu.

