American based-Nigerian music producer and singer, Ray T Smith, popularly known as Makeni Beats who’s best known for hit songs like ‘Big Wase’ and ‘Makeni Beats’ has announced his plans to popularize the Makeni Beats in the black continent in no distant time.

In a chat with us, Makeni said his going to use the rest of the year in promoting his brand back home.

“The rest of 2020 for me is all about promotion. That’s the most difficult part of the music business. Building a brand is tough but expect to hear Makeni Beats all over Africa soon.”

“Musically, I will be ready to make beats for any artiste who wants to warm the dance floor,” said Makeni.

Speaking further, the music producer said he’s looking forward to organizing concerts both in Nigeria and South Africa. He’s also interested in collaborating with top Nigerian music acts such as Naira Marley, Patoranking, Wizkid among others.

On what inspires his music, the American-based singer said creativity inspires him a lot.

Makeni started selling beats to groups like Reggaeton and producing his own songs after he was a studio recording engineer for ten years.

Vanguard

