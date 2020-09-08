I’m ready for reconciliation with Marafa but…, Yari, ex-Zamfara Gov

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has expressed his readiness to reconcile with aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress APC in the state led by Sen. Kabir Marafa but conceded that such efforts could be problematic as many of those against him are currently serving in the Peoples Democratic Party PDP-led administration in the state.

Yari spoke on Tuesday at the national secretariat of the APC shortly after meeting with the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

He said; “Reconciliation to some extent will need results but any reconciliation that would eventually mar the prospects of the party is of no point. Reconciliation has some many definitions. We are ready to reconcile with everyone. But the situation where you are going to reconcile with somebody who already has members in the Government of the State, he has Secretary to the State Government, he has Commissioners, he has everyone there. But if everyone is ready for reconciliation we will know what is there because we have been playing this game since 1999. We are ready for reconciliation and we are supporting the Caretaker Chairman for any reconciliation, ranging from Zamfara State to anywhere. We want our party to deliver”.

Also speaking, Chairman of the APC in Taraba State, Hon. Ibrahim El-Sudi who led a delegation to a parley with the caretaker committee expressed optimism that the party leadership would be able to resolve the crisis in the state chapter.

“The problems are in-house and the chairman has assured us that he is going to tackle these issues”, he said.

El-Sudi also downplayed the absence of the former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Alhassan from the party, describing her exit as having no consequence on the fortunes of the APC.

“As you can see, all the movers and shakers of APC are behind me. So, one person can not destroy or do anything to APC. After all, when she moved to another party and contested, how many votes did she get? She got 16,000 plus votes. APC got over three hundred and forty-something thousand votes. So, her movement has not shaken APC in Taraba State. It is in the hearts of Tarabans that they want APC and they will continue to support APC”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: