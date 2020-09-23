I’m loyal to APC, not factions, says chieftain in Ibadan

Kindly Share This Story:

Chief Rotimi Ajanaku, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), in Oyo State has distanced himself from activities of various APC factions in the state.

Ajanaku made the declaration in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ajanaku, a renowned businessman, was House of Representatives candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), for Ibadan South/West/North-West in the 2019 general election.

Ajanaku said that he was not interested in any act capable of polarising any political, business or social association he belongs to.

He said that he preferred to keep his loyalty with the main body and seek its progress.

“Of course, we all know that disunity led to formation of different groups within our party, but if sincerely addressed, normalcy will definitely return.

ALSO READ: Edo APC faction dispels rumoured expulsion of Oshiomhole

“Although, I don’t belong to any faction or group in APC, I am a party man and I will not support any move to factionalise the party,” Ajanaku said.

Ajanaku said that he had not been attending political meetings because he was more focused on empowering the youth through employment creation and training.

He wished all the party chieftains well as they continued to find ways of reconciling aggrieved members and move the party forward.

“I wish the leadership of the party success in its bid to reconcile all weary factions and take the party to the next level of progress,” he prayed.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: