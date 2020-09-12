I’m focused on my growth- AttiFaya

Kindly Share This Story:

Having worked with the likes of Reekado Banks, D’Prince, Bella Alubo, among many other Nigerian music heavyweights, fast rising Afro-beat/British hip-hop musician and songwriter, Destiny Eghomwanre, formerly known as ‘Attitude’ but rebranded to AttiFaya, is fully prepped up to take the Nigerian music industry by storm.

In a chat with Vanguard, the talented singer who recently dropped his debut EP titled ‘Faya Vibes’ noted that having paid his dues for close to 5-years on the Nigerian music scene, he is yet to receive the recognition he deserves, however, he is focused on his growth.

“It’s all about time I believe. I know I’m not getting what I deserve yet, but I know Rome wasn’t built in a day, so we keep going regardless. I have had little wins so far in my career and I’m grateful to God for that. As long as we’re still living, we have the possibility of making changes and progress, that’s I’m working towards each day”, the versatile singer said.

READ ALSO:

Shedding light on how working with top Nigerian musicians became a possibility, he said; “I have been privileged to work with a few Nigerian music artistes including Timaya, Reekado Banks, Falz, Mayorkun, Ycee, Blaqbonez, D’Prince, and many more. A lot of them are my friends, so it’s easy to get them on a song because we’re always in studios together, working, sharing ideas. I also double as a songwriter, so sometimes I write with and for some of them. Big shout out to them for always coming through for a brother.”

The ‘Higher your body’ crooner who rebranded from ‘Attitude’ to AttiFaya explained why he did so. “It wasn’t planned. I was working on ‘Faya Vibes’ EP, my new project and I switched sounds which was unique, so it just made sense to switch up everything and start afresh with the new vibe. I was already using AttiFaya as an a.k.a, which my friends and team were already used to it, so we decided to go with it.”

Speaking further, he recalled the sacrifices he had to make for his music craft. “In the journey to fulfilling my dreams, I have had to make some sacrifices one of which includes me pausing school and moving out of my mom’s house at 15. That for me was not an easy to do but I just had to own up and be responsible for myself. I have given and I am giving it everything so I have no choice but to win.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: