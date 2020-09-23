Illegal taxes: politicians are the real masterminds in Cross River ― Bishop Isong

Kindly Share This Story:

small businesses, entrepreneurs making more profit

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Chairman of Cross River state Anti-tax Agency, Bishop (Dr)Emmah Isong, has asserted that politicians were the real masterminds boosting illicit tax activities in the state adding that the Agency’s activities have gradually started boosting business in the state.

He also said that on the long run commerce and the economy of Cross River will be revitalized because of the governor’s commitment to making sure that businesses were not taxed illegally which was the reason for the establishment of the Anti-Tax Agency in the state.

Bishop Isong, who is also the National Publicity Secretary of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, made the assertion in Calabar while addressing journalists Wednesday, also appealed to the political class to stop encouraging touts by “sponsoring” them to molest the poorest of the poor through illegal/ multiple taxations.

Isong said: “Illegal taxations were impacting negatively on the economy of the state with thousands of businessmen relocating to other states.

“Our activities are gradually reviving businesses and people are gradually making profits since we started working few months ago because a lot of the people who extort money from them which automatically affects thier profits have been stopped.

“With the establishment of the Agency, His Excellency, Prof Ben Ayade has proven that he means well for the poorest of the poor and this affects everyone in the state, directly and indirectly, we have successfully enlightened people about their rights and privileges as it concerns taxation,” he said.

Speaking further he called on politicians to desist from empowering their ” boys ” through revenue point because such activity is killing the soul of the state’s economy.

He also said that revelations following recent developments over the arrests of illegal tax collectors had shown that powerful politicians were the major masterminds behind the sponsoring of the illegal tax point /collectors

According to him, the Cross River would benefit more if everyone would support Gov Ben Ayade to end the nefarious activities of illegal tax collectors as such collaboration will rejig the economy of the state and boost SMEs in a great way.

“You can now see why His Excellency appointed only Pastors and clergy to handle the anti-tax fight. It never dawned on us what we were brought into until we hit the ground running.

“We have come to discover that it is Mr Otu’s goat that ate Mr Otu’s yam. The touts on the streets oppressing and beating up old market women because of collecting levies are people’s workers.

“They are being sent to those revenue points by people, particularly politicians. The agents are placed in those places as rewards for electoral victories. That explains why activities of illegal taxes and levies surge immediately after elections.

“Gov Ayade has also come to discover the political timber and calibre behind illegal taxation in the state. The narrative is that those guys on the streets perpetrating this act are chips off the old block.

“Since we started arresting those violators of anti-tax law, we have been receiving calls from the big and mighty for us to soft-pedal. What we are going to do is that we will hold unto the cubs until the mother lion comes out, but we do hope they’ll repent.

” I appeal to those sponsoring those illegal tax agents to cooperate with the state government and stop such acts for the interest of the economy of the state.”

“There has been a mass exodus of people, I mean businessmen from the state and the reasons are connected to illegal taxation and unfriendly business environment.”

“Our concern is that our people should go about their businesses without fear of molestation from tax touts in consonance with His Excellency’s executive fiat which released them from all forms of tax responsibilities and in line with Cross River state Tax Exemption law.

“The Governor is really concerned over about the matter, and I tell you, the anti-tax movement may turn out to become the Governor’s signature project or imprint of his administration,” he said.

