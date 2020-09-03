I’ll work to improve UNICAL’s rating as vice chancellor ― Prof Offiong

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una

Former Commissioner for Education in Cross River State and one of the aspirants for the position of Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, Professor Offiong Offiong, has said that if appointed into office, one of his major priorities will be to work towards the improvement of the rating of the university which he said has nosedived.

Offiong, who spoke with Vanguard in Calabar, said over the years, the rating of the university, which used to be very high, had fallen drastically owing to many factors which had been left unattended to for many years.

“I have spent 35 years in the University of Calabar as a teacher and have not worked anywhere else apart from serving Cross River State as Education Commissioner, so I know the problems of the university and how to address them, that is why I am offering myself to serve the school as vice-chancellor,” he said.

He noted that among those contesting for the position, he was the most senior aspirant and had done more academic work having been a professor for 18 years and called for due process and merit as yardstick in the selection process as done in other universities in the country.

He said the university was plagued by many challenges which stunted its growth and required someone knowledgeable and experienced on the problems of the university to address and cause a turnaround.

“The university does not exist in isolation but in a society. Many people go to Harvard not to attend university but because of the development brought by the university and that is how the University of Calabar should bring prominence to Calabar,” he stated.

He said he would bring his wealth of experience as a labour leader and student union leader to harness the relationship between the school and the alumni of the university for them to contribute to the development of the university and Cross River as a whole.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

