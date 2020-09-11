Ila cedes land to FG, urges farmers to withdraw suits against police college

Kindly Share This Story:



By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The people of Ila-Oragun have agreed to cede their land, housing the Mobile police training college to the Federal Government free of charge to pave way for development of the ancient community.

Speaking at the Ajagunla Hall located inside Orangun’s Palace, Chief Paul Ogunrinade, the Ejemo of Ila, said those claiming compensation from the police for either land or farm produce were doing so against the interest of the town.

He added that the Ila indigenes at home and in the diaspora have concluded that all suits against the college be withdrawn in the interest of development, urging the police hierarchy to reconsider its stance on relocating the institution.

Earlier, the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahaab Oyedotun has described the N350 million compensation being demanded by some purported farmers is exorbitant and fraudulent.

He said, “The entire Ila Orangun people hereby seize this opportunity to inform the government that the land housing the police college is given to the government as part of our contribution to our state and the federal government. Nobody should claim any form of monetary compensation from the government either on the land or for the farm produce on the land.

“All the suit in the state high court or any other courts in the should be withdrawn. We are aware that the amount of monetary claims quoted by the individual farmer in respect of the farm products are highly inflated and unreasonable.

“we are also aware of the fact that some people numbering about 600 present themselves as new claimants of additional compensation in court. We dissociate ourselves from these claims. Ila -orangun indigenes would deem the actions of the farmers as intentionally calculated to forestall the development of the people of the community and scare away potential investors.

Anybody who is a non-native and cannot abide by our decision is free to leave our town.”

