Ikoyi Club lauds Polaris Bank for supporting golf

The head of the planning committee for the annual Nigerian Cup, a golf competition designed by the golf section of Ikoyi Club to celebrate the nation’s independent, Dr. Mickeson Okoro who doubles as the vice captain of the club has commended Polaris Bank for its huge support towards this year’s edition.

The LOC boss who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at Ibadan Golf Club (IGC) during the weekend allayed fears surrounding the hosting of one of the biggest golf tournament at the foremost Ikoyi Club saying all is set towards hosting the event on October 1st this year.

“A lot of people believe we might not have the annual event this year because of the pandemic outbreak, but I said no, that is not in tandem with the spirit of my dong things, that as far as am concern, we’re going to have Nigerian Cup, and I’m bold to say that Polaris bank has supported the tournament with 20million”, said Okoro.

He added that the financial institution must be commended for such gesture in this very hard season when most potential sponsors are be evasive due to negative impact of the pandemic outbreak on their economy.

“My credit goes to Polaris for being supportive at this crucial time that most potential sponsors are running away. It takes lot of courage for any corporate outfit to do what they’ve done for the golfing community”.

Okoro however assured on an exciting tournament with all the usual razzmatazz and best golfing experiences associated with the annual Nigerian Cup while promising itch-free preparations.

“We’re going to adhere strictly to the established protocol of the Nigeria Center for Diseases Control (NCDC) as regards COVID-19 measures during the tournament but such will not take shine off the big golf tournament this year as we’re going to observe every usual razzmatazz associated with the Nigerian Cup”, the real estate guru reiterated.

Vanguard

