Ike Nwachukwu’s patriotism worthy of emulation – Kalu

By Victor Arjiromanus

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has congratulated former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Major General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd) on his 80th birthday.

Acknowledging the contributions of the elder statesman to nation building in various capacities, Kalu stressed that the exemplary leadership qualities of the retired general are worthy of emulation.

While wishing the elder statesman continued success in the service of humanity, he prayed to God to strengthen the celebrant in his endeavours.

Kalu in a statement, extolled the virtues of the former military governor of IMO State, adding that General Nwachukwu, is a patriotic Nigerian, who has created a niche for himself in various capacities.

He said: “On behalf of my family and the good people of Abia North Senatorial District, I feliciate with former Minster of Foreign Affairs and former Senator (Abia North Senatorial District), General Ike Nwachukwu (rtd) on his 80th birthday.

“Sir, you have over the years, demonstrated patriotism and selflessness in your endeavours.

“We acknowledge and celebrate your accomplishments in the private and public spheres of life.

“Your contributions to national development in various capacities are remarkable , having served in various positions in the military and civilian administrations.

“As you mark this milestone, I pray to God to grant you many more years in good health” .

