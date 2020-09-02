 Ije-Ododo: Residents commend Lagos government on road project

Kindly Share This Story:

Residents of Ije-Ododo community in Iba Local Council Development Area, LCDA, have commended Lagos State government for approving a road to link Ijegun to Ije-Ododo and Abule-Ado area on the Badagry road axis of the state.

Speaking on the development, they said they were delighted that the state government had finally acceded to their request for the construction of a standard road to link other parts of the metropolis with a view to ending their sufferings over the years.

They said during the rainy season, residents usually experience hard times commuting from Ije-Ododo to other parts of the city, stressing that most of them usually leave their cars behind, while others simply wade through the muddy waters on foot to get to their various destinations.

However, some of the property owners, whose houses and businesses fall on the right of way, ROW, of the proposed road project, have appealed to the government to consider their plight and shift grounds during the demolition of structures, saying they would appreciate it if government could prevail on the contractor to spare parts of their property to cushion the effect of the project.

A property owner in the community, Olusegun Babalola, whose house and school have been marked for demolition, lamented that his entire life investment would be pulled down soon when construction works begin, adding that the state government should consider paying them some palliatives in form of compensations.

Also, a lawyer, Abel Iwarah, who reacted to insinuations that some of the residents were planning to go to court, cited Section 1, 2 and 3 of the legal and regulatory requirements for the compulsory acquisition of land in the country.

He argued that government reserved the right to appropriate any land for development purposes or for public purpose such as roads and schools.

Part of the law reads: “Every citizen of Nigeria is empowered to acquire property anywhere in the country.

“However, this right to own immovable property, like every other right, is not absolute but subject to certain qualifications.

“All lands comprised in the territory of each state in Nigeria are vested in the governor and such lands shall be held in trust and administered for the use and common benefit of all Nigerians.

“The right of every Nigerian to own land in any part of the country, is therefore, subject to the interests of the governor and it shall be unlawful for the holder of a statutory right of occupancy granted the governor to alienate his right of occupancy or any part thereof by assignment, mortgage, transfer of possession, sublease or otherwise without the consent of the governor.

“For every transaction creating an interest in land, the consent of the governor must be first obtained just as the governor may also revoke a right of occupancy for overriding public interest.”

He, therefore, appealed to affected property owners to shelve their plan of seeking litigation so as not to delay or truncate the road construction project in the interest of public good and the entire community.

