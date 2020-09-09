Ijaw Group seeks Esiso’s removal over Delta Guber zoning comment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Etop Ekanem

A group known as Ijaw Equity Group has called for the immediate resignation or removal of the Delta State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kingsley Esiso, saying he has betrayed the trust reposed in him by his recent comments on zoning of the governorship position in Delta State in 2023.

Esiso was reported to have said the governorship position in 2023 will go to Delta Central senatorial district. According to Esiso, his position on zoning arrangement was “sacrosanct,” himself being a product of zoning.

But the Ijaw Equity Group, in statement by Edonkumor Jones, Amalade Ebiowei and Felix Indi, Chairman, Secretary and spokesman respectively said: “Esiso has by his statement denied the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, of democratic ethos and presented the party in bad light.

“Esiso, the Chairman of the PDP, has lost the gait of an umpire, clearly shown bias and thereby affirmed that he cannot midwife a free and credible election where losers could, with sportsmanship, accept they were given a fair play ground and nevertheless pull resources for the growth and success of the party.

“The party Chairman’s callous statement showed, ab initio, that Esiso did not possess the requisite maturity to be chairman of PDP in a transitional tenure. Assuming without conceding that there was a binding agreement on zoning, previous Chairmen of the party, who would have been aware, were not callous and braggadocious about it, to cause division in the party as Esiso had done.

“Esiso’s statement has polarised the party and requires one with maturity to achieve fence mending. We recommend a quick action towards relieving Esiso of his post so that opposition parties in the state do not capitalise on the growing polarity occasioned by his statement and draw huge political capital from it.”

