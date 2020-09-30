IIM-Africa signs MoU with NiNAS on accreditation, training of data management

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

As a way of assisting various organizations take the emerging opportunities and meet the evolving challenges of managing sensitive information, the Institute of Information Management, IIM, Africa and the Nigeria National Accreditation System, NiNAS, have signed a Memorandum of MoU.

The President/Chairman of IIM-Africa, Dr. Oyedokun Oyewole said the purpose of the MoU is to provide a framework for the parties’ cooperation in the field of accreditation and training of data management in Nigeria.

He said: “This MOU covers the relationship between NiNAS and IIM-Africa on matters of accreditation and training, in general, to strengthen quality infrastructure in Nigeria especially in Data and Information management and technology.

He listed the areas of cooperation which include; promotion of accreditation for conformity assessment in the field of data and information protection/privacy, data and information lifecycle management as well as technology and other implementation tools.

Oyewole said: “This MoU signing happened at the right time; when we need to train data and information managers in order to assist various organizations to seize the emerging opportunities and meet the evolving challenges of managing data and information in the era of knowledge, artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, machine learning and internet of things, IoT.

“So, with NiNAS on board, we would have an exchange of experience and technical information on accreditation; and conduct joint stakeholder advocacy meetings to engender quality data and information management and certification among policymakers, organizations, and individuals”, he added.

Also, the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of NiNAS, Celestine Okanya, signed on behalf of Nigeria’s national accreditation body recognized internationally to accredit conformity assessment bodies (CABs) such as laboratories.

