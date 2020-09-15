Ighedo a better choice for Uvwie – Youths

Kindly Share This Story:

Youths in Uvwie has described Frontline chairmanship aspirant in Uvwie Local Government Area Olorogun Daniel Ighedo as an aspirant with a track records.

According to the youths in Uvwie under the auspices of Uvwie Youth Development led by Odafe Godwin, Ighedo is Soft in texture, Productive in Ideas and Committed towards the Growth and Development of Uvwie People.

“I am excited that Olorogun Daniel Ighedo is contesting the Chairmanship position under the People Democratic Party PDP in Uvwie.

” Ighedo is a man of excellent track records who has demonstrated readiness to Serve the People genuinely

Soft in texture, Productive in Ideas and Committed towards the Growth and Development of Uvwie People”

Speaking further, he said Ighedo has contributed to the development of youths in Uvwie.

” Ighedo will not dissapoint the People if elected chairman

“He has done well in youths Development in Uvwie.

“ Ighedo will not only make the Party Proud but the Uvwie Indigenes will be Proud of him.

“His templates and hunger to Impacts on the lives of the People Positively its quite impressive.”

