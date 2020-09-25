Ighalo: Man United will ‘start’ campaign at Brighton

Kindly Share This Story:

Odion Ighalo has backed Manchester United to revive their Premier League campaign with a win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

United shuttered against Crystal Palace in their first game at Old Trafford, but according to Ighalo, the team was not prepared for their starting game of the season.

“We’ve not started the league very well, but we’ve won in the League Cup and I think it’s a boost for this weekend’s game against Brighton. We’ll go there and try to win and start the Premier League [again].”

“We were disappointed at the weekend because we didn’t win the game against Crystal Palace,” he continued.

“We only had one week to prepare for that game; I think they had been preparing for four weeks. So it can tell a bit. But, now we’ve won this game, I think it’s a boost for us.

“It gives us more confidence to go to this weekend’s game. Hopefully, we’ll win this weekend and start on a good note in the Premier League.

“You can see we are getting fitter and everybody’s getting the sharpness. Everyone’s getting the game-time, getting fitter and fitter in every game. Now we go to the next game and have some minutes again and keep getting better and better.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: