If you see yourself as A’list Artiste you will do music as one – Nome

Africa as a whole is making waves all over the world through consistent release of good songs and quality music videos.

Conquering the world through music and soaring in its effect, Nigerian and African musicians are seeking to solidify their place in the music sphere, through attaining A’ list status.

A’list musicians are professionals at the top of their game; with very strong track record of making good songs. When an artiste is perceived as popular, with a very large fan base and accolades to go with it, they can be classified as one.

This gives credence to fast rising star, Nome, who believes the above notion about being an A list musician. The strong opinioned songwriter believes that many African artistes are too comfortable with being in their status quo.

In his opinion, he insists that becoming an A’list artiste and achieving legendary status should be top priority for every musician.

He noted; “If you see yourself as an A’list musician, then you will do music like one, that’s how you become an A’list artist.”

The artiste stressed the need for consistency, hard work and the determination to continue to look for ways to improve on your craft, noting that these are the major ingredients an A’list musician should posses, by seeing himself as an embodiment of these qualities.

