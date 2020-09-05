If you don’t wear facemask, you’re likely to be sociopath ― Study

Kindly Share This Story:

A study conducted by researchers in Brazil found that people who flout coronavirus measures (facemasks) exhibit higher levels of callousness, deceitfulness and risk-taking, which is likened to traits of sociopaths

People who refuse to wear facemasks or choose to ignore social distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic are considered more likely to be a sociopath according to recent research.

According to Healthline: “A sociopath is a term used to describe someone who has an antisocial personality disorder (ASPD). People with ASPD can’t understand others’ feelings.

“They’ll often break rules or make impulsive decisions without feeling guilty for the harm they cause.”

These are traits that Professor Fabiano Koich Miguel and colleagues at Universidade Estadual de Londrina believed to be connected to those flouting face mask rules.

Findings come from a survey of around 1,578 Brazilian adults who were asked about their compliance with Covid-19 measures, Mirror UK reported

One question that participants were asked was: ‘Do you think it is necessary to use a facemask/socially distance/wash your hands more frequently?’.

From their findings, participants were divided into two categories: the ’empathy group’ and the ‘anti-social group’.

The ’empathy group’ comprised of 1,200 people, all of whom showed an understanding of the measures in place and tended to be interested in ‘developing positive social interactions’ with others, The Times reported.

Whereas, the remaining 400 people who were placed in the ‘anti-social group’ showed the opposite.

The researchers said that people in this group posed more of a societal risk to others, based off of their lack of concern in helping to reduce the number of climbing deaths by following rules in place.

They’re also more inclined to look for ways in which their interactions with others could benefit them personally, more likely to feel ‘socially detached’ and to engage in hostile behaviour.

This group were deemed as less compliant, and less likely to wear face coverings.

The study according to Daily Mail says: “Our findings indicated that antisocial traits, especially lower levels of empathy and higher levels of callousness, deceitfulness and risk-taking, are directly associated with lower compliance with containment measures.

“These traits explain, at least partially, the reason why people continue not adhering to the containment measures even with increasing numbers of cases and deaths.”

However lead researcher Professor Miguel said that the findings had to be approached with some caution, The Times added.

“We cannot state that if a person chooses not to wear a facemask, the only reason is that they are a sociopath. Although this is possible, there are likely other factors involved.”

For example, some people do not wear masks for health and disability reasons and may carry an exemption card.

Experts in Poland also made a similar discovery, finding that people with psychopathic and narcissistic personality traits are more likely to ignore coronavirus restrictions, face mask rules, hand-washing, social distancing and stay-at-home measures at the height of the pandemic.

They were also deemed more likely to hoard more essentials like toilet roll due to their apparent greedy, competitive and entitled manner.

