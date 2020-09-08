Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

Former Vice President Abubakar Atiku has again punctured the recent deregulation in petroleum that has led to an increase in fuel price, asking “If we truly deregulated, shouldn’t fuel price drop?”

Atiku, in rhetorics on his verified Twitter handle Tuesday morning, tweeted that as a businessman, he is more concern with the economic perspective of things.

He pointed out that in the US and Europe, fuel prices are far lower than they were in 2019.

Then he asked in a ponderously, “If we truly deregulated, shouldn’t fuel price have dropped?”

I am a businessman. I look at things from an economic perspective. Questions beg answers. The price of crude is down from where it was in 2019. In the US and Europe, fuel prices are far lower than they were in 2019. If we truly deregulated, shouldn’t fuel price have dropped? — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) September 8, 2020

Atiku had, four days ago, rejected the increase in electricity tariff describing the move as “ill-timed and ill-advised.”

He also described the move as an “impetuous disregard for the challenges.

“I reject the increased electricity tariffs. Coming out of the lockdown, Nigerians need a stimulus, not an impetuous disregard for the challenges they face.

“Many Nigerians have not earned an income for months, due to no fault of theirs. This increase is ill-timed and ill-advised,” he said.

Nigerians have however been reacting to the development on the increment in petrol and electricity tariffs, stating their displeasure considering the economic status of the average Nigerian.

Vanguard

