I’d be multi-billionaire in five years time – MoneymakerDMW

Budding artiste MoneymakerDMW is confident his stock will continue to rise in the coming months and hoped that he could be counted among Nigeria’s billionaire entertainers in five years’ time.

He gave this positive view when faced with the question: Where do you see yourself and your brand in the next five years?

“A multi-billionaire,” he responded shortly.

MoneymakerDMW, whose real name is Bakare Owolabi Ibrahim, is a crony of Afropop singer Davido, and a member of the DMW (David Music Worldwide) gang.

Speaking further, the alumnus of Federal College of Education, Akoka, Lagos, disclosed how the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensued lockdown affected his schedule.

“It does not really affect me personally; however, it disrupted my traveling from Nigeria to other countries where Davido with the DMW gang was scheduled for shows or had business engagements. The trips were subsequently aborted,” he explained.

MoneymakerDMW is, however, optimistic that the worst is over, saying: “We hope that very soon everything will be back in shape, especially now that Davido has just dropped a new single titled “Fem” which is the No.1 trending music with over six million views on YouTube.”

On what inspired him to go into showbiz, MoneymakerDMW attributed it to his love and passion for entertainment generally.

If it were possible to turn back the hands of time, however, he believes his life would most likely take a different path. “I love the real estate business, I could have become an entrepreneur in that sector,” he confessed.

Vanguard

