Ibrahimovic hits brace as Milan open season with 2-0 win over Bologna

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice as Milan started their Serie A campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over Bologna, who ended Monday’s clash at San Siro with 10 men.

Having finished 2019-20 in excellent form, Milan picked up where they left off with Ibrahimovic’s double securing their first opening-day win since 2017-18.

The 38-year-old netted in the Europa League against Shamrock Rovers on Thursday and broke the deadlock with an excellent header 35 minutes in.

His second came from the spot six minutes into the second half after Riccardo Orsolini fell foul of VAR and Bologna finished the game with 10 men when Mitchell Dijks saw red in the 88th minute.

Milan played themselves into trouble inside the opening two minutes and were fortunate Roberto Soriano’s effort was deflected wide.

Ibrahimovic was inches away from getting off the mark 10 minutes later before the veteran set up a great chance that Ismael Bennacer blazed over from close range.

Yet Ibrahimovic made no mistake with the next opportunity, directing a brilliant header into the bottom-right corner from Theo Hernandez’s cross.

Half-time substitute Alexis Saelemaekers made an immediate impact as he teed up Ibrahimovic, but Lukasz Skorupski made a solid save.

Milan were quickly handed a chance for their second, though, when VAR spotted Orsolini’s foul on Bennacer, which had been given as a free-kick, actually took place in the box and Ibrahimovic slammed the penalty high into the right corner.

A perfect hat-trick looked a certainty when Ibrahimovic rounded Skorupski, but the Swede sliced his effort over.

Milan settled for the two-goal cushion and Bologna’s frustration was compounded when Dijks received a second booking for a foul on Saelemaekers.

