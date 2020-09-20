“I Was Born A Nobody”: The Inspiring Story of Tumi

Kindly Share This Story:

Nowadays, a lot of people, especially the youth often seek better means of livelihood or professional and medical attention or top-notch education, among other reasons, abroad. Many of these reasons are what prompted Tumininu Oluyole, fondly called Tumi by friends, born in Lagos, to seek an external, better exposure and better opportunities, when he decided to move to Chicago, USA, 17 years ago.

Moving in as a student, Tumi felt he had landed in a better and enabling environment with boundless opportunities than Nigeria, where he was coming from clouded with uncertainties. He settled his mind and began to fight on to attain the desired height and life he wanted. Now, Tumi is one of the young people from Africa, whose doggedness, unrelenting efforts, and fighting spirit have helped them prosper and triumph in many fields of endeavor.

Tumi sees himself as a special being and remains focused while building his career gradually. At a very young age, he grabbed his professional certificates. He is currently a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), and obtaining his Accounting Undergraduate degree from Bellevue University in the USA. Tumi also has his Masters in Management Information Systems and has been an instructor with the College of Business at Bellevue University since 2014.

READ ALSO: WHO endorses protocol for coronavirus herbal medicine trials

Endowed with special abilities and skill sets, Tumi remains a force to reckon with having shown a high level of competence, efficiency, and quality leadership in different positions as a Managing Partner of a notable Accounting and Tax Services firm and a former Director of Audit Services for a CPA firm and owns D&K Financial LLC. His exceptional entrepreneurial skills gave birth to several startup companies that are solving Americans’ many challenges.

One of these is Jan-Pro of Omaha, which offers professional cleaning services and disinfectants; he also finds a solution to the transportation problems with Oceans Drive Transportation for those urgently in need of medical attention and more. He also runs a nonprofit Life is Us Inc.

As if that is not enough, he recently launched a new production and entertainment company, Don Crucifixto, a music and movie production platform. According to Tumi, the music section of the company has signed three artistes and two other big names affiliates.

Away from this, Tumi still believes he has more to offer the people. In his words: “I shall continue to strive for Utopia. I will not waiver in my faith. I will not stop. I will not slow down. I will not lose focus. No matter what I achieve or become, it will never be enough. I will never get tired of helping people. I will never get tired of thinking outside the box.”

“I was born a nobody, but I shall die as a known body for a positive cause,” he once said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: