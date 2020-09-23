I want to Build Nigeria’s up and coming Entertainers for the Future- Yusuf Abdou

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

Popular business tycoon and entertainment guru, Yusuf Abdou, fondly called Ilabe, CEO, Doro-Music Group, has revealed his interest to extend his hands of support to the teeming young up and coming entertainers, musicians especially, that struggle to grow in the now very competitive entertainment industry.

He made this known in a statement handed to Journalists, Tuesday.

According to Mr. Abdou who was the former boss of popular musician, Lyta,; ‘the entertainment industry is becoming tougher and too difficult for the rising young artists who are still finding their feet on the ground, and someone needs to encourage these young talents and help them build a future in the Industry’

‘’I cannot fold my arms and not participate in helping the young talents reach their potentials in the music Industry, so, I am here to use what I have to help them procure a place in the future’’. He said.

To corroborate his claim, Mr. Abdou announced that he has signed in 2 new singers to his record label, Doro-Music Group, whom he described as ‘world class artists’

He said; ‘I am ready to take the Industry by storm before the end of the year. I have signed in 2 new artists to my record label, and I am waiting for the Perfect time to unveil them to the world. These artists are world-class, and the entertainment market needs to be ready for’

He seized the opportunity to commend the likes of Fuji artists Pasuma, Obesere, Saheed, and Afro-pop singers Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy among others that have taken the Nigerian music industry across borders, and given other younger artists their platforms to grow. Also, he appreciated the broadcast media for their love and support towards his music label, and the artists signed under him.

