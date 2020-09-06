I never enjoyed life as a video vixen – Adeola Adeyemi

Kindly Share This Story:

The President and Founder of Beauty by AD, Adeola Adeyemi Chizoba, who started life as a teen model and a video vixen has come out to reveal that that aspect of her life is something she would rather forget because it was much of a waste of time.

In a chat with Potpourri the mother of one explained how she went full circle of life to be successful in life. She’s also a makeup artist, brand influencer and now recognised as one of the leading beauty experts in Nigeria.

“Life as a video vixen back then wasn’t really fulfilling because it was also around the time I was modeling. I knew for a fact that wasn’t all I wanted to be doing so I have no regrets venturing out to do more. Being a video vixen didn’t define my life the way I wanted. I knew I wanted more out of life. But for modeling, I’m not really done with that. I’m not just as actively involved as I used to be anymore,” she said.

Speaking about life as a beautician she said, “I have always wanted to have my own line of makeup, so the decision to go into the beauty industry wasn’t just one of business but also of passion”.

Adeola Adeyemi (29) launched her brand, Beauty By AD, a fast growing cosmetics company that produces an expanding variety of luxurious and unique beauty products to suit and boost every woman’s confidence in 2016.

Apart from her exploits in the beauty and fashion world, Adeola Adeyemi is also a brand influencer who has presented many brands.

